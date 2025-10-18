HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.81% to Rs 86993.84 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 10.01% to Rs 19610.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17825.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.81% to Rs 86993.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83001.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.86993.8483001.7248.0937.2626658.8923968.4226658.8923968.4219610.6717825.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News