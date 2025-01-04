IndusInd Bank's net advances climb 13% YoY in Q3 FY25

The private lender's net advances increased 12% to Rs 3,67,166 crore as of 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 3,27,057 crore as of 31 December 2023.

On sequential basis, the banks net advances grew 3% from Rs 3,57,159 crore as on 31 December 2024.

The bank reported a 11% rise on YoY basis while 1% decline QoQ in deposits to Rs 4,09,570 crore as of December 2024.

CASA ratio reduced to 34.9% as of 31 December 2024 as compared with 38.5% as of 31 December 2023.

The retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,88,731 crore as of 31 December 2024, up 3.75% YoY.

IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 30 September 2024, the banks distribution network included 3,040 branches/ banking outlets and 3,011 ATMs, as against 2,631 branches/ banking outlets and 2903 ATMs as of September 30, 2023. The client base stood at approximately 41 million as on 30 September 2024.

The bank reported 39.24% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,325.45 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 2,181.47 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, total income increased 9.91% YoY to Rs 14,870.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 0.53% higher at Rs 998.10 on Friday, 3 January 2024.

