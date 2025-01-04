Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 16,450 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services informed that the company's overall disbursement for Q3 FY25 is expected around Rs 16,450 crore, a YoY groeth of 7% over previous year.

For 9M FY25, the total disbursement was approximately Rs 42,350 crore, a growth of 4% on YoY basis.

Business assets stood at approximately Rs 1,14,900 crore, up by 18% over December 2023.

The collection efficiency (CE) was at 95% for Q3 FY25, same as that in Q3 FY24.

As at 31 December 2024, stage-3 assets were at about 3.9% as compared to 4% as at December 2023. Stage-2 assets were at around 6.3% as against 6% as at December 2023.

The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 9,100 crore, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 10 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

The NBFCs standalone net profit jumped 57.1% to Rs 369.47 crore on 21.1% increase in total income to Rs 3,925.06 crore in Q2 FY25 over in Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.05% to end at Rs 276.45 on Friday, 3 January 2024.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

