Bajaj Finance new loans climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Bajaj Finance announced that its new loans booked increased by 13.6% to 12.06 million in Q3 FY25 as compared to 9.86 million recorded in Q3 FY24.

Customer franchise as of 31 December 2024 stood at 97.12 million as against 80.41 million as of 31 December 2023.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped by 28% to approximately Rs 398,000 crore as of 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 310,968 crore as of 31 December 2023.

The companys deposits book was around Rs 68,800 crore as of 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 58,008 crore as of 31 December 2023, up 19%.

Bajaj Finance is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME, and commercial customers with a significant presence.

Bajaj Finance's consolidated net profit jumped 13.03% to Rs 4,013.74 crore on a 27.72% rise in total income to Rs 17,095.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose 0.32% to end at Rs 7,411.50 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

