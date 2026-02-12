IDFC First Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.29, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.83% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.29, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25851.6. The Sensex is at 83790.38, down 0.53%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 0.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60745.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.99 lakh shares in last one month.