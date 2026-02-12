Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.29, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.83% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.29, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25851.6. The Sensex is at 83790.38, down 0.53%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 0.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60745.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 82.44, down 0.35% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd jumped 33.83% in last one year as compared to a 12.25% rally in NIFTY and a 23.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 43.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Dyeing slumps on reporting dismal Q3 performance

LG Electronics India edges lower after weak Q3 performance

Britannia Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story