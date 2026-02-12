Associate Sponsors

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
Thomas Cook (India) and its group company, SOTC Travel, have announced their Summer 2026 charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad bringing direct, seamless connectivity to the Himalayan kingdom during India's peak holiday season. Building on the strong success of the last 2 years, Thomas Cook India & SOTC's 2026 charter program offers a range of air charter-inclusive tour products to deliver greater value for Indian consumers across key markets of South and West India. Notably, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel are the only travel service providers in India operating charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru, offering non-stop access for travellers from South India.

To maximise on the key Indian summer vacation season, multiple departures have been scheduled: from Bengaluru for April 24 and May 1, 8 and 15, 2026, and from Ahmedabad for May 3, 10 and 17, 2026.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

