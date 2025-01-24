Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Here's why Exicom Tele-Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit on Jan 24

The rise in Exicom Tele-Systems share price came after the company announced that it has secured an advance purchase order worth Rs 1,412.48 crore from RVNL

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Exicom Tele-Systems share price: Exicom Tele-Systems shares were in demand on Friday, January 24, 2025, as the scrip was locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 244.10 apiece.
 
The rise in Exicom Tele-Systems share price came after the company announced that it has secured an advance purchase order worth Rs 1,412.48 crore for the supply of telecom equipment (Power Systems & Racks), coupled with the maintenance of these telecom equipment for a period of 10 years, for BharatNet Phase III project in Uttar Pradesh (East, West) telecom circle, from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).
 
Exicom Tele-Systems, via an exchange filing said, “We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the company has successfully secured an Advance Purchase Order aggregating to Rs 1,412.48 crore (inclusive of applicable taxes), for the supply of Telecom equipment (Power Systems & Racks) alongwith the maintenance of these Telecom equipment for a period of 10 years, for BharatNet Phase III project in Uttar Pradesh (East) Telecom circle and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom circle, from Rail Vikas Nigam”   ALSO READ: Eicher Motors rallies 5% in 3 days on healthy outlook; outperforms market
 
The company revealed that it has been provided a time frame of 3 years for supply of material and 10 years of maintenance.
 
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO listing
 
Exicom Tele-Systems made a robust stock market debut with its shares listing 85 per cent higher at Rs 270.30 against its issue price of Rs 142 per share on the BSE, on March 5, 2024 2024. The stock was listed at Rs 270 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

About Exicom Tele-Systems 
 
Founded in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems Limited is a leading provider of power systems and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, operating through two main business verticals. 
 
In the Power Systems sector, Exicom delivers power solutions essential for digital communication networks. The company serves a diverse customer base, including major automotive OEMs for passenger cars and EV buses, charge point operators (CPOs), and fleet aggregators.   ALSO READ: V2 Retail shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting 118% rise in profit YoY
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of Exicom Tele-Systems stood at Rs 2,949,33 crore, according to BSE. The stock falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
At 12:51 PM, shares of Exicom Tele-Systems continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 244.10 share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.11 per cent or 87.77 points higher at 76,608.15 levels.
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

