Indus Towers gains on reporting strong Q3 numbers

Indus Towers added 1.24% to Rs 371.95 after the telecom infrastructure provider's consolidated net profit climbed 159.9% to Rs 4,003.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,540.50 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 4.8% YoY to Rs 7,547.40 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The profit before tax for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 5,218.80 crore, registering a 151.3% increase compared to Rs 2,076.50 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

The company's EBITDA surged by 93.2% to Rs 6,997.1 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 3,621.6 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin also improved to 92.7% in Q3 FY25, up from 50.3% in Q3 FY24.

The total tower base grew by 10.79% to 2,34,643 units as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 2,11,775 units as on 31 December 2023. The closing sharing factor was at 1.65 times during the quarter.

The operating free cash flow was at Rs 4,870 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 163 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The return on equity (pre-tax) improved to 46.1% as against 33.5% on a YoY basis [return on equity (post-tax) increased to 34.8% as against 24.8% YoY basis]. The return on capital employed improved to 29.3% as against 19.2% on a YoY basis.

The company said that Q3 FY25 had a write back of Rs 3,024 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue.

Prachur Sah, MD and CEO, Indus Towers, said, We are pleased to see our ability to maintain a dominant share of our major customers rollouts reap dividends in the form of robust tower and colocation additions, reiterating our superior execution capabilities and customer centric approach. The strong additions along with significant collections of overdue from a major customer helped us record an excellent financial performance.

We expect the resumption of network expansion by a major customer coupled with the rollouts by other customers to act as strong levers of growth. We remain cognizant of the sustainability aspect in our growth plans, and our focus on securing strategic partnerships under Green Energy Open Access is a step in that direction.

Meanwhile, the company is set to enter the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure sector. It has received approval from its board of directors to explore suitable business opportunities in this space, subject to a prudential framework. As part of this initiative, the company has already launched pilot EV charging stations in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

The company is well positioned to contribute to the EV charging infrastructure sector by leveraging its expertise in managing and providing space, power, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for seamless operation and efficiency. This is in line with the companys plan to supplement its long-term growth through relevant adjacent business opportunities.

Indus Towers is Indias leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The companys portfolio of 234,643 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country, with a presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.

