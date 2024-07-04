Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Kothari Products Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup and Bhagyanagar India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 July 2024.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 593.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1334 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 171.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2500 shares in the past one month.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 11.72. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30873 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup jumped 15.84% to Rs 249. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1089 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd gained 14.36% to Rs 124.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20560 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

