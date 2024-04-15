Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Castrol India Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2024.

IFCI Ltd crashed 7.00% to Rs 42 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd tumbled 5.70% to Rs 1476.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14360 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 1737.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25883 shares in the past one month.

Castrol India Ltd slipped 5.44% to Rs 211.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd fell 5.32% to Rs 707. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41713 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

