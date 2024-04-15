Nifty below 22,350; financial services shares slip

The headline equity indices traded in narrow range with deep cuts in mid-afternoon trade. Impacted by geopolitical tensions arose after Iran's attack on Israel. The Nifty traded below the 22,350 mark. Financial services stocks declined for the second trading session in a row.

At 14:40 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 738.37 points or 0.99% to 73,506.53. The Nifty 50 index declined 206.05 points or 0.91% to 22,313.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 1.37%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.35%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 886 shares rose and 2,996 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's wholesale inflation rate quickened to three-month high of 0.53% in February, mainly driven by food and primary articles, data released by the commerce ministry on April 15 showed.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation stood at 0.2 percent in February and 1.34% in March 2023. Food prices rose 4.65% as compared with an increase of 4.09% in February.

For the FY24, the wholesale inflation index fell 0.7% versus a 9.41% rise a year ago.

Retail inflation eased to a five-month low in March on the marginally moderating food inflation, while industrial output growth rebounded to a four-month high in February, led by robust infra sectors and consumer durables output.

India's retail inflation eased to 4.85% on an annual basis in March as against 5.09% in the previous month, data showed on Friday. Meanwhile, the industrial production surged to a four-month high of 5.7% in February compared with 4.3% in the previous month.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index dropped 1.64% to 21,169.25. The index fell 1.98% in past two trading sessions.

Shriram Finance (down 2.47%), Power Finance Corporation (down 2.43%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (down 2.26%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.25%), ICICI Bank (down 2.14%), REC (down 2.11%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 1.91%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 1.83%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.76%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.71%) edged lower.

