IFSCA grants certificate of registration to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC)

To operate as a TechFin and Ancillary Services Provider

KFin Technologies announced that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has granted the Certificate of Registration to KFin Global Technologies (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to operate as a TechFin and Ancillary Services Provider under the IFSCA Act, 2019 read with the IFSCA (TechFin and Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2025.

