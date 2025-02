IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 31.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 582.59 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services rose 31.46% to Rs 197.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 582.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 558.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.582.59558.7842.0943.02264.10220.98250.09203.18197.14149.96

