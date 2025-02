Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 24489.91 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 66.45% to Rs 141.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 422.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 24489.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23348.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24489.9123348.648.299.181714.961806.98294.36486.20141.89422.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News