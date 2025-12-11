IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

IIFL Finance has approved the issuance of Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures - Series D34 of up to Rs 100 crore (10,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each) with a base issue size up to Rs 25 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 75 crore on private placement basis.

