Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
IIFL Finance has approved the issuance of Senior, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures - Series D34 of up to Rs 100 crore (10,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each) with a base issue size up to Rs 25 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 75 crore on private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Associated Alcohols & Breweries launches its premium products in Jharkhand

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Centum Electronics rallies after inking pact with Indra Air Traffic for air navigation systems

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story