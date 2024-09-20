Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance spurts after RBI lifts curbs on gold loan biz

IIFL Finance spurts after RBI lifts curbs on gold loan biz

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IIFL Finance surged 11.88% to Rs 553 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on the gold loan business of the company.

The RBI's decision is effective immediately and allows the company to resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitization, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

These restrictions were earlier imposed on 4 March 2024, which prohibited the company from sanctioning, disbursing, or assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IIFL Finance, a leading retail-focused NBFC in India, offers loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries. With a wide range of products and a vast customer base, they operate across India through branches and digital channels.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 32.3% to Rs 288.06 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 425.40 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income jumped 10.7%YoY to Rs 2625.39 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPO allotment today: Check status for Arkade Developers, Western Carriers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400pts, Nifty over 25,500 at opening bell; Metal stocks surge

Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains as monsoon withdrawal delays till October

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Bangladesh get early success, Jadeja departs

Tirupati laddus' recipe row: Andhra CM Naidu alleges use of 'animal fat'

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story