Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement viz Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels and is expected to open in FY 2026.

This hotel will feature 40 well-appointed rooms, two restaurants, a meeting room, and a fitness center.

