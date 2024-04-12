IIP gains by 5.7% in February, Sees Highest Growth In Three Months

India's industrial production rose by 5.7% on year in February 2024, according to the official data. This is the best reading after last October's 11.60% jump. For the month of February 2024, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 147.2. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2024 stand at 139.6, 144.5 and 187.1 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

