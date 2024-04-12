Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subex partners with leading telecom operator in the APAC region

Subex partners with leading telecom operator in the APAC region

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Subex's AI-based solution to transform operator's assurance capabilities

Subex has announced a deal win with a leading telecom operator in the APAC region. This deal, signed by Subex (Asia Pacific) , (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) leveraging Subex's advanced Business Assurance solution on HyperSense, marks the continuation of a productive alliance that spans over 15 years, building on the ROC Revenue Assurance system's success.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The operator is poised to emerge as a visionary leader in telecom technology, striving to deliver unparalleled 5G connectivity, integrated solutions, and an enhanced customer experience. This ambition is supported by the partnership with Subex, aimed at enhancing service quality and providing superior connectivity and integrated solutions.

This initiative is expected to transform the operator's approach to Business Assurance. Utilizing Subex's AI-based solutions, the operator plans to enhance its assurance capabilities significantly, address a wider array of risks, and elevate its operational maturity. It's a strategic step designed to proactively manage risks, particularly those emerging in the evolving 5G landscape, enabling rapid innovation and growth in the digital ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

Subex rises after bagging $2.2 mn contract from Southeast Asian telecom operator

Subex reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.80 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Sensex tanks 793 pts, Nifty holds 22,500; L&amp;T drops 2%

BSE SME IPO of Greenhitech Ventures subscribed 14.99 times

TCS Q4 PAT jumps 12% QoQ to Rs 12,434 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

INR Drops Further Amid Massive Sell-Off In Equities

Bandhan Bank allots 249 equity shares under ESOP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story