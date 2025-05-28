IIP grows at eight month low of 2.7% on year in Apr-25

Ministry of Statistics released Quick Estimate of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data today. The IIP growth rate for the month of April 2025 is 2.7 percent which was 3.0 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of March 2025. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of April 2025 are -0.2 percent, 3.4 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 152.0 against 148.0 in April 2024. However, the current figure marks lowest yoy growth in IIP in eight months.

Within the manufacturing sector, 16 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in April 2025 over April 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of April 2025 are Manufacture of basic metals (4.9%), Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (15.4%) and Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. (17.0%).

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in April 2025 over April 2024 are -0.4 percent in Primary goods, 20.3 percent in Capital goods, 4.1 percent in Intermediate goods, 4.0 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 6.4 percent in Consumer durables and -1.7 percent in Consumer non-durables. Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of April 2025 are Capital goods, Intermediate goods, Consumer durables.

