Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 17.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.16% to Rs 277.56 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels rose 17.54% to Rs 54.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 277.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.54% to Rs 71.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 944.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 817.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

