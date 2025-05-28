Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 78.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.71% to Rs 358.92 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 78.99% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 358.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 272.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.73% to Rs 142.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 1999.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1966.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

