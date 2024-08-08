Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 55.83% to Rs 85.52 crore

Net Loss of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.83% to Rs 85.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales85.5254.88 56 OPM %-5.37-62.12 -PBDT-1.60-20.34 92 PBT-3.06-22.38 86 NP-3.01-15.50 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ABB India PAT up 50% in June-qtr due to improved operational performance

PFC secures 25.5 bn yen loan from JBIC to finance wind energy project

Bangladesh protests put a brake on sales of Indian two-wheeler majors

Keep the bulk of your portfolio in short to medium duration debt funds

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND 0-0 ESP in bronze medal tie; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story