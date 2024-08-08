IFCI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 108.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 387.80 crore

Net Loss of IFCI reported to Rs 108.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 139.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 387.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 319.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.387.80319.8645.819.3560.47-109.6140.40-127.58-108.20-139.98

