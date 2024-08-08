Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 54.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 786736.36% to Rs 865.52 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 54.83% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 786736.36% to Rs 865.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales865.520.11 786736 OPM %0.531809.09 -PBDT8.054.72 71 PBT8.004.67 71 NP6.414.14 55
