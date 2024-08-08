Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 1091.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 292.51 croreNet profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 1091.53% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 292.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales292.51260.17 12 OPM %23.9617.78 -PBDT55.7930.04 86 PBT28.683.29 772 NP14.061.18 1092
