Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 1091.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 1091.53% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 292.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 260.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

