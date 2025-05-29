Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 217.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.70% to Rs 94.40 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment rose 217.78% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.70% to Rs 94.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.74% to Rs 77.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 541.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.38% to Rs 410.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

