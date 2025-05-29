Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 70.50% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net loss of Bhudevi Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 70.50% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.74% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.592.00 -71 3.583.62 -1 OPM %-84.75109.00 -12.5732.32 - PBDT-0.502.21 PL 0.451.21 -63 PBT-0.512.21 PL 0.441.21 -64 NP-0.551.91 PL 0.330.91 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sensex falls over 200 pts; Nifty below 24,800; broader mrkt outperforms

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO ends with 2.09x subscription

Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) IPO ends with 4.50x subscription

Indices trade with small gains; metal shares shine

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story