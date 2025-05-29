Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 108.71% to Rs 7.91 crore

Net Loss of Modern Denim reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 108.71% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 22.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.913.79 109 22.3725.04 -11 OPM %-23.51-37.47 --24.32-18.01 - PBDT-1.20-1.34 10 -4.79-4.43 -8 PBT-1.90-1.56 -22 -5.70-5.34 -7 NP-1.90-1.56 -22 -5.70-5.34 -7

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

