Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 138.10% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 138.10% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 193.33% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.21 138 1.241.05 18 OPM %-114.00-100.00 --55.65-81.90 - PBDT1.830.03 6000 2.07-0.35 LP PBT1.64-0.15 LP 1.72-0.68 LP NP1.26-0.09 LP 1.320.45 193

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

