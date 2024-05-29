Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040 0 0.100 0 OPM %-225.000 --190.000 - PBDT-0.09-0.03 -200 -0.10-0.02 -400 PBT-0.09-0.03 -200 -0.10-0.02 -400 NP-4.092.00 PL -4.102.01 PL

