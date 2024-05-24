Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Incon Engineers reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 66.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 46.04% in the March 2024 quarter

HLV standalone net profit declines 4.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Zydus completes Phase II clinical study of NLRP3 inhibitor 'Usnoflast (ZYIL1)'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story