HLV standalone net profit declines 4.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 59.74 crore

Net profit of HLV declined 4.08% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 59.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 211.11% to Rs 23.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 199.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.7452.03 15 199.10172.88 15 OPM %18.4813.40 -15.459.19 - PBDT14.0310.30 36 38.1620.75 84 PBT10.357.35 41 23.809.61 148 NP10.3510.79 -4 23.807.65 211

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

