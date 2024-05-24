Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 46.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 46.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 6.98% to Rs 54.40 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 46.04% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 54.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.81% to Rs 223.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales54.4058.48 -7 223.84253.83 -12 OPM %2.904.86 -3.256.08 - PBDT1.903.19 -40 8.2916.00 -48 PBT1.152.18 -47 5.2611.44 -54 NP0.751.39 -46 3.778.04 -53

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

