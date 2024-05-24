Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 46.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.98% to Rs 54.40 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 46.04% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 54.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.81% to Rs 223.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

54.4058.48223.84253.832.904.863.256.081.903.198.2916.001.152.185.2611.440.751.393.778.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News