Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ind-Swift consolidated net profit declines 29.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Ind-Swift consolidated net profit declines 29.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 135.23 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift declined 29.30% to Rs 37.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 135.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.35% to Rs 14.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 502.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales135.23105.88 28 502.25410.96 22 OPM %10.727.51 -9.6610.23 - PBDT46.65-0.25 LP 43.57-5.88 LP PBT39.77-7.48 LP 16.46-34.54 LP NP37.5453.10 -29 14.2326.04 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Ind-Swift Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 238.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ind-Swift reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ind-Swift Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rose Merc. standalone net profit rises 2266.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story