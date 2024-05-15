Ind-Swift consolidated net profit declines 29.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 135.23 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift declined 29.30% to Rs 37.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 135.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.35% to Rs 14.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 502.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

135.23105.88502.25410.9610.727.519.6610.2346.65-0.2543.57-5.8839.77-7.4816.46-34.5437.5453.1014.2326.04

