Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 65.98% to Rs 30.59 crore

Net loss of Valiant Laboratories reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.98% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.90% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.48% to Rs 182.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

