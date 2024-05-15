Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 65.98% to Rs 30.59 crore

Net loss of Valiant Laboratories reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.98% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.90% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.48% to Rs 182.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.5989.92 -66 182.06333.91 -45 OPM %-14.819.59 --4.6210.51 - PBDT-2.0510.31 PL 1.2039.70 -97 PBT-2.579.87 PL -0.7738.14 PL NP-1.247.83 PL 0.3229.00 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 86.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Valiant Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials shares gain

Valiant Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Valiant Communications allots 4.04 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 64.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.43% in the March 2024 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story