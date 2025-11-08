Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 8.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 52.53 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 8.50% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.52.5362.095.832.355.455.363.693.703.233.53

