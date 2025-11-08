Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 18.11 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 22.22% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.1117.0783.6084.4815.0712.8415.0412.8311.339.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News