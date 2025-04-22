Indag Rubber slides as Q4 PAT fall 66% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Indag Rubber slipped 1.64% to Rs 146.95 after the company reported 66.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3.19 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 10.19% YoY to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On the segmental front, revenue from precured tread rubber and allied products/services stood at Rs 55.06 crore, registering a decline of 10.20% year-on-year (YoY). Revenue from the electronics segment, including green energy storage, was reported at Rs 0.15 lakh during the quarter.

Total expenses decreased by 4.21% YoY to Rs 57.24 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 37.33 crore (down 10.30% YoY), purchases of stock in trade and services stood at Rs 1.95 crore (up 59.83% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 6.59 crore (up 2.80% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 0.53 crore, down by 86.97% from Rs 4.07 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit dropped 59.56% to Rs 6.53 crore on a 9.06% decrease in total income to Rs 228.42 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Indag Rubber is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precured tread rubber and allied products.

