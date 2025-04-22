Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Communications gains after concluding issue of CPs amounting to Rs 500 crore

Tata Communications gains after concluding issue of CPs amounting to Rs 500 crore

Tata Communications added 1.41% to Rs 1596.80 after the company announced that it has issued and allotted commercial paper (CP), aggregating to an amount of Rs 500 crore.

The said paper would be redeemed on 17 July 2025. The instrument has been issued at a discount of 6.58% per annum.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 235.96 crore in Q3 FY25, up 426.58% from Rs 44.81 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Income from operations advanced 3.76% YoY to Rs 5,798.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

