Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders appoints Capt (retd) Jagmohan as chairman & MD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced the appointment of Capt (retd) Jagmohan, chairman & managing director (C&MD) of the company, effective from 21 April 2025.

As per the official notification, he will serve in this role until his superannuation on 30 September 2029, or until further notice. The change in leadership also marks the cessation of Biju George's additional charge as CMD, effective 21 April 2025.

Capt (Retd) Jagmohan brings over 25 years of distinguished service in the Indian Navy, with extensive expertise in naval design, project management, and business development. A naval architect by training from Cochin University of Science & Technology, he also holds postgraduate degrees and an M.Tech in Naval Construction and Ocean Engineering from IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur, respectively.

Before joining MDL, Capt (Retd) Jagmohan held senior roles at Goa Shipyard Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), Kolkata. At GRSE, he served as Head of Design, leading the development and execution of complex warship projects for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, including advanced stealth frigates and anti-submarine warfare corvettes.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 28.8% to Rs 807.04 crore on a 33.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,143.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 0.54% to Rs 2,779.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News