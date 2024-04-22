Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 362.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 362.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 62.56% to Rs 6.86 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 362.96% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.56% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.14% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.32% to Rs 24.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.864.22 63 24.9218.28 36 OPM %48.2527.73 -48.4834.46 - PBDT3.301.13 192 12.035.45 121 PBT3.211.04 209 11.655.08 129 NP2.500.54 363 9.003.50 157

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

