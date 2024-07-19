Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 87.50% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.705.43 42 OPM %49.8738.31 -PBDT3.832.06 86 PBT3.711.97 88 NP2.851.52 88
