Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership

India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
As part of the 3rd AustraliaIndia Education and Skills Council (AIESC) Meeting in New Delhi, India and Australia convened a substantive bilateral dialogue to advance cooperation in skills development, workforce mobility, and the rapidly growing sports economy. The bilateral meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary & Minister of State for Education and Minister for Skills & Training, Commonwealth of Australia Andrew Giles MP. The deliberations acknowledged the strong upward trajectory in IndiaAustralia relations and reinforced the need to translate this momentum into well-structured pathways for the movement of skilled professionals. Both sides agreed to accelerate operationalisation of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ) mechanism and to co-design bridge courses that align competencies and facilitate seamless mobility. Particular emphasis was laid on preparing skilled workers for global standards in advanced construction, given Australias infrastructure expansion ahead of major sporting events.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fujiyama Power Systems climbs after reporting strong Q2 performance

Indices trades with moderate losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

RBI to conduct USD/INR swap auction of USD 5 bn on Dec 16 to inject liquidity

JSW Steel registers 5% YoY growth in Nov 2025 steel production volume

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story