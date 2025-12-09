India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership

As part of the 3rd AustraliaIndia Education and Skills Council (AIESC) Meeting in New Delhi, India and Australia convened a substantive bilateral dialogue to advance cooperation in skills development, workforce mobility, and the rapidly growing sports economy. The bilateral meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary & Minister of State for Education and Minister for Skills & Training, Commonwealth of Australia Andrew Giles MP. The deliberations acknowledged the strong upward trajectory in IndiaAustralia relations and reinforced the need to translate this momentum into well-structured pathways for the movement of skilled professionals. Both sides agreed to accelerate operationalisation of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ) mechanism and to co-design bridge courses that align competencies and facilitate seamless mobility. Particular emphasis was laid on preparing skilled workers for global standards in advanced construction, given Australias infrastructure expansion ahead of major sporting events.

