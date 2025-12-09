JSW Steel registers 5% YoY growth in Nov 2025 steel production volume

JSW Steel recorded consolidated steel production of 24.39 lakh tonnes in November 2025, up 5% compared to 23.23 lakh tonnes reported in the same period a year ago.

Its Indian operations produced 23.61 lakh tonnes of steel in November 2025, marking a 5% year-on-year increase.

Steel production at JSW Steel USAOhio grew 11.42% YoY to 0.78 lakh tonnes during the period under review.

The company stated that capacity utilisation of Indian operations stood at 84%, lower due to the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar from the end of September 2025 for capacity upgradation from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 was approximately 93% for November 2025.