JSW Steel registers 5% YoY growth in Nov 2025 steel production volume

JSW Steel recorded consolidated steel production of 24.39 lakh tonnes in November 2025, up 5% compared to 23.23 lakh tonnes reported in the same period a year ago.Its Indian operations produced 23.61 lakh tonnes of steel in November 2025, marking a 5% year-on-year increase.
Steel production at JSW Steel USAOhio grew 11.42% YoY to 0.78 lakh tonnes during the period under review.
The company stated that capacity utilisation of Indian operations stood at 84%, lower due to the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar from the end of September 2025 for capacity upgradation from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 was approximately 93% for November 2025.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.
JSW Steel reported a massive 269.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,623 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 439 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 13.77% year-on-year to Rs 45,152 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The counter shed 0.95% to Rs 1,108.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app