Indices trades with moderate losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 401.67 points or 0.52% to 84,701.02. The Nifty 50 index tanked 136.95 points or 0.53% to 25,821.05.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.35%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,502 shares rose and 2,199 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 1.41% to 38,045.65. The index shed 0.29% in the previous trading session.
Coforge (down 4.19%), Persistent Systems (down 1.76%), Mphasis (down 1.65%), HCL Technologies (down 1.33%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.33%), Wipro (down 1.29%), LTIMindtree (down 1.17%), Infosys (down 1.15%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.14%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.07%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Arvind Fashions rose 0.17%. The company announced that Anand Aiyer, chief executive officer for the brand Arrow, and senior management personnel resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 9 January 2026.
Precision Electronics tanked 5.71%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.83 crore from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defence segment.
