Indices trades with moderate losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,820 mark. IT shares extended losses for two consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 401.67 points or 0.52% to 84,701.02. The Nifty 50 index tanked 136.95 points or 0.53% to 25,821.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.35%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,502 shares rose and 2,199 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.41% to 38,045.65. The index shed 0.29% in the previous trading session.

Coforge (down 4.19%), Persistent Systems (down 1.76%), Mphasis (down 1.65%), HCL Technologies (down 1.33%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.33%), Wipro (down 1.29%), LTIMindtree (down 1.17%), Infosys (down 1.15%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.14%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.07%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Arvind Fashions rose 0.17%. The company announced that Anand Aiyer, chief executive officer for the brand Arrow, and senior management personnel resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 9 January 2026. Precision Electronics tanked 5.71%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.83 crore from a private entity in the Aerospace & Defence segment.