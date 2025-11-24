India and Canada to fast-track trade negotiations

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, while addressing the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber in New Delhi today, said that India sees considerable scope for collaboration with Canada in critical minerals, mineral processing technologies, clean energy, nuclear energy and supply-chain diversification. He added that India offers strong advantages in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, machine learning and next-generation data centres, supported by the worlds largest annual pool of STEM graduates. He noted that Canada and India are natural allies whose complementary strengths create significant opportunities for businesses and investors in both countries. He further said that the IndiaCanada partnership continues to be grounded in mutual trust, democratic values and a shared commitment to development. He emphasised that the bilateral relationship remains strong and stable, with steadily growing engagement across trade, investment and emerging sectors.

