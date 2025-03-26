Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Singapore sign letter of intent on maritime digitalization

India and Singapore sign letter of intent on maritime digitalization

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025
India and Singapore have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on maritime digitalisation (Digital Corridor Collaboration) and Decarbonisation (Green Shipping) yesterday. Under the LOI, both sides will collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort, and work towards formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).

