Valiant Comm spurts on securing $811,000 order from USA and European Power Utilities

Valiant Communications jumped 6.26% to Rs 411.55 after the company announced that it had received an order worth $811,000 (approximately Rs 7 crore) from power utilities in the USA and Europe for the supply of technical requirements.

The order involves the supply of communication, protection, and synchronization solutions as per the technical requirements of the clients.

According to the company, $500,000 of the order is expected to be executed by 31 July 2025, with the remaining balance to be determined by the customer based on the site readiness of the end-user.

The company also clarified that this contract does not involve any related party transactions, and the promoter group holds no interest in the awarding entity.

Valiant Communications is a manufacturer and exporter of a wide range of communications, transmission, protection, synchronization, NAS data storage equipment and cyber security products. It is an approved manufacturer to some of the major power utilities including Power Grid Corporation (India) and various National and State Electricity Boards, with track record of successful installations in more than 5,500+ power sub-stations worldwide including at 765kV, 440kV, 400kV, 384kV, 220kV, 132kV, 110kV, 66kV and 33kV power sub-stations.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 1.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 31.9% YoY to Rs 8.36 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 26 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 314.28 crore on the BSE.

