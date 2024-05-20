Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 14.75% to Rs 1266.65 crore

Net Loss of India Cements reported to Rs 60.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 226.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 1266.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1485.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 227.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 126.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 5112.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5608.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1266.651485.73 -15 5112.245608.14 -9 OPM %2.97-3.17 -1.94-2.55 - PBDT-6.92-89.08 92 -79.89-344.67 77 PBT-64.98-143.99 55 -305.46-563.94 46 NP-60.55-226.90 73 -227.34-126.89 -79

First Published: May 20 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

